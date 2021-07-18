FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $139,267.60 and approximately $11.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00806720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.