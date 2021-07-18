FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $561.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $214.78 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 9,859 shares valued at $5,691,359. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

