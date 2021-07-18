FORA Capital LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Wayfair accounts for 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,260. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.12 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.