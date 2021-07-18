FORA Capital LLC Sells 14,194 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.03.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

