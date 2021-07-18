FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.90 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

