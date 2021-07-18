Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

