Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

