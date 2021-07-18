Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 339.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,910 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

