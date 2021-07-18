Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.86% of Fox Factory worth $45,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $154,820.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

