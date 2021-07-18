Fractal (FCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76,469.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $76,469.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00102708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00146823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,464.86 or 1.00209010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.