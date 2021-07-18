Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in June

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDIPF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

