Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 131,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 782,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 435,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

