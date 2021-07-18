Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.