Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,922 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 251,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 110,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

