Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 10,019 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $561.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $214.78 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 9,859 shares worth $5,691,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

