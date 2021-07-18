Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 21,668 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Scholar Rock worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.