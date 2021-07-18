Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 276,288 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276,288 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.52 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

