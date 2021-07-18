FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Acquires 25,001 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 25,001 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 15,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.