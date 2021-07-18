FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Acquires 25,001 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 25,001 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 15,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,377. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FRP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FRP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 19.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

