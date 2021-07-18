FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 0.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 3,583,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.