FSA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded down $57.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

