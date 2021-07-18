FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. FTS International has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

