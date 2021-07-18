Fullen Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,376. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

