Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) COO Curtis J. Myers Sells 15,189 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) COO Curtis J. Myers sold 15,189 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $262,314.03.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 989,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

