Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.