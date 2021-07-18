Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after buying an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. 14,144,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,318,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

