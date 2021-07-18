Fusion Capital LLC Has $585,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $7,858,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 72.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.74. 12,413,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

