Fusion Capital LLC Sells 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $248.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,674,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

