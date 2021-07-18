Fusion Capital LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

