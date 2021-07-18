Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.