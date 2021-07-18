FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

CSL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

