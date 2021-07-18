FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

AYA opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a PE ratio of -392.17.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

