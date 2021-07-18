G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 20,228 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SI-BONE worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,012 shares of company stock worth $6,904,749 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

