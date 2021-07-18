G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Cuts Stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 707,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,211 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $16.99 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

