G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,771 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $60.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,916 shares of company stock worth $31,891,277. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

