G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,928,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,498,000.

FTOC opened at $10.76 on Friday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

