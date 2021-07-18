G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

