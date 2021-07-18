Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 174.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

