Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 383.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Garmin were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

