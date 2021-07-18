Gas Price Up 1.7% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $62.44 million and $16.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00019596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

