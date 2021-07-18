Gatechain Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00803740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

