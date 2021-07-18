Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

GTES stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

