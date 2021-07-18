GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.95

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$59.95 and last traded at C$59.51, with a volume of 11550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.31.

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.30.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

