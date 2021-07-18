GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €34.58 ($40.68) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.41.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.