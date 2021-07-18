Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $57.71

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.71, but opened at $60.16. Genesco shares last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 1,085 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $831.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

