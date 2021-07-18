Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

