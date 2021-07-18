Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 177,800 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Sientra worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sientra by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $11,419,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

