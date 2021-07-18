Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 56,288 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG opened at $13.97 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $817.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.