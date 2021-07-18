Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 968,597 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 968,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $83,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLOV. cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

