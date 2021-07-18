Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.