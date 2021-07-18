Geoff Pardo Sells 126,536 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 126,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $7,145,487.92.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $7,308,005.94.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 429,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.01. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

